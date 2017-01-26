Governor Dayton Budget Proposal Increases Spending

Governor Mark Dayton’s two-year budget proposal increases spending by $1.2 billion and includes a long list of fee increases that will hit Minnesota residents directly in the wallet.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Dayton’s plan includes many items that could easily be overshadowed, such as a $1 increase to renew a driver’s license.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says each part of the proposed budget ensures the state government gives services to Minnesota residents.