Governor Dayton Appoints David F. Hermerding to Fill Ninth Judicial District Vacancy

Josh Peterson
Feb. 1 2017
Today, Governor Mark Dayton announced the appointment of David F. Hermerding as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District. Mr. Hermerding is replacing the Honorable John R. Solien, and will be chambered at Aitkin in Aitkin County.

“Mr. David F. Hermerding has dedicated his career to pursuing justice for Minnesotans, as a public attorney and in private practice,” said Governor Dayton. “I am pleased to appoint Mr. Hermerding to serve as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District, and wish him well as he takes on this important new role.”

Mr. Hermerding is the Chief Deputy Crow Wing County Attorney, where he prosecutes felony and gross misdemeanor drug cases. Previously, he was an Assistant Crow Wing County Attorney, a managing and staff attorney in the Ninth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, a partner at Mitchell & Hermerding, and an associate at Ryan, Ruttger & Drake and Erickson Law Offices. He earned his B.A. from Saint John’s University and his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

Mr. Hermerding is the past president of the Aitkin-Crow Wing County Bar Association, and is also a member of the Mercy Task Force and the Violent Crimes Coordinating Council.

Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District consists of Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau Counties.

MnDOT Increases Speed Limit On Select Highways

The trip out West just got a little faster. The speed limits on several highways in northwest Minnesota increased from 55 to 60 miles per hour
Posted on Feb. 1 2017

