Gov. Mark Dayton To Undergo Surgery For Cancer Treatment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton says he’ll undergo surgery in early March to treat his prostate cancer.

The Democratic governor revealed his diagnosis late last month, a day after collapsing during his State of the State address. His doctors have said the cancer was caught early and is treatable through surgery or radiation. It has not spread beyond his prostate.

Dayton wrote on his personal Facebook page Tuesday that he is scheduled to have his prostate removed on March 2. Dayton says he’ll likely need to spend one night at the hospital. A spokesman says Dayton plans to return to his normal work schedule March 6.

It’s the latest health setback for the governor, who recently turned 70. He has had several hip and back surgeries during his six years in office.