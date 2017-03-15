DONATE

Gov. Dayton Says Health Care Plan Could Cost Minnesota Billions

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 15 2017
According to the Associated Press, Gov. Mark Dayton says Minnesota could lose $2 billion in federal funds within 18 months under the health care plan from congressional Republicans.

Dayton says cuts to Medicaid and MinnesotaCare would put coverage at risk for 1.2 million Minnesotans. He says cuts would fall hardest on seniors, children and people with disabilities, and would hurt Greater Minnesota the most because health care costs more in some parts of the state.

The Democratic governor says health care needs to be more affordable at both the federal and state levels. But he says the GOP proposal is a step backward.

He has touted his proposal that people be allowed to buy into MinnesotaCare as a possible solution.

