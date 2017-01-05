Gov. Dayton Proposes Plans To Reduce Child Care Cost

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing big tax credits to reduce child care costs, give low-income families more money and decrease farmers’ property taxes. Dayton’s proposal for a $300 million tax bill is just the opening salvo in how the Legislature will spend a $1.4 billion budget surplus. Republicans who control the House and Senate will put together their own package of tax cuts for the governor to consider later this year.

Contact the Author Logan Gay news@lptv.org