Gov. Dayton Proposes Plans To Reduce Child Care Cost
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing big tax credits to reduce child care costs, give low-income families more money and decrease farmers’ property taxes. Dayton’s proposal for a $300 million tax bill is just the opening salvo in how the Legislature will spend a $1.4 billion budget surplus. Republicans who control the House and Senate will put together their own package of tax cuts for the governor to consider later this year.
