Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet Potato Salad

Feb. 15 2017
Sweet Potato Salad

Dressing:

1/4 cup raw, unsalted cashews

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons orange juice

1 clove garlic, minced

Salad:

1 pound sweet potato (1 large), peeled, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 cup chopped kale, massaged to tenderize
1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries
1/4 cup chopped toasted pecans
1 celery rib, chopped
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

Place dressing ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth.

In a large pot, cover the chopped sweet potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until potatoes are tender but firm. Drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add massaged kale, dried cranberries, pecans, celery and red onion. Pour the dressing over the mixture. Toss gently to thoroughly mix the salad ingredients and coat with dressing.

Serve salad warm, room temperature or chilled. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

 

Posted by Tom Wild
twild@lptv.org

