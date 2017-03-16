Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Stir Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

Stir-Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1 (13- to 14-ounce) package frozen cheese tortellini (about 3 cups)

1 to 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, such as red bell peppers, carrots and edamame

3 tablespoons water

All-Purpose Stir-Fry Sauce

Heat a large, deep skillet with a lid over medium-high heat. Add oil to skillet. When hot, add frozen tortellini in a single layer and cook for a few minutes, until they are brown on the bottom side. Sprinkle with frozen vegetables. Add water to pan. Cover skillet and turn heat to low. Allow mixture to steam for about 5 minutes, until the water has disappeared and the tortellini are cooked through. Add All-Purpose Stir-Fry Sauce. Cook and stir just until hot. Makes 2 or 3 servings.

Stir-Fry Brown Sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup tamari

1 tablespoon arrowroot powder or cornstarch

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons local honey

1 teaspoon Asian chili garlic sauce

In a glass measuring cup or bowl, combine all ingredients, whisking until smooth. Refrigerate in a tightly sealed jar. Makes about 1/2 cup.

Recipe from Homemade with Honey by Sue Doeden. Minnesota Historical Society Press. 2015.