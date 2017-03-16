DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Stir Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

Stir-Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

1 tablespoon coconut oil
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1 (13- to 14-ounce) package frozen cheese tortellini (about 3 cups)
1 to 2 cups frozen mixed vegetables, such as red bell peppers, carrots and edamame
3 tablespoons water
All-Purpose Stir-Fry Sauce

Heat a large, deep skillet with a lid over medium-high heat. Add oil to skillet. When hot, add frozen tortellini in a single layer and cook for a few minutes, until they are brown on the bottom side. Sprinkle with frozen vegetables. Add water to pan. Cover skillet and turn heat to low. Allow mixture to steam for about 5 minutes, until the water has disappeared and the tortellini are cooked through. Add All-Purpose Stir-Fry Sauce. Cook and stir just until hot. Makes 2 or 3 servings.

Stir-Fry Brown Sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
1/4 cup tamari
1 tablespoon arrowroot powder or cornstarch
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
3 tablespoons local honey
1 teaspoon Asian chili garlic sauce
In a glass measuring cup or bowl, combine all ingredients, whisking until smooth. Refrigerate in a tightly sealed jar. Makes about 1/2 cup.
Recipe from Homemade with Honey by Sue Doeden. Minnesota Historical Society Press. 2015.

Sue’s Tip
Make a double batch of the Stir-Fry Brown Sauce, so that you always have a jar of it in the refrigerator, ready to go.

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Kumquats and Chocolate

Posted on Mar. 8 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Better-Than-Ever Almond Butter

Posted on Feb. 22 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet Potato Salad

Posted on Feb. 15 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bites of Joy

Posted on Feb. 8 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Girl Scouts Continue Wood Duck Conservation Efforts

Once on the brink of extinction, the now common wood duck was able to make a comeback through conservation efforts. This is due in the large part
Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Recently Added

Girl Scouts Continue Wood Duck Conservation Efforts

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Police Pursuit In Morrison County

Posted on Mar. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.