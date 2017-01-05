Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Curry Fried Rice with Mixed Vegetables
1/4 cup slivered almonds
1 onion, diced
1 (16-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, and corn)
3 to 4 cups cooked brown basmati rice
2 teaspoons curry powder
salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place almonds on a small baking pan. Toast in preheated oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until just beginning to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a plate to cool.
Heat 1 tablespoon oil of choice in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until soft and just beginning to caramelize.
Add curry powder. Stir and cook for 1 minute. Add vegetables. Stir until heated through. Add rice and almonds. Stir until heated through. Season with salt, to taste.
Remove from heat and serve immediately. Makes 4 to 6 servings.
Sue’s Tip
Make this a very quick and easy dish by cooking the rice a day or two ahead of time. To cook brown rice, place 1 cup of uncooked rice in pot with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook for 35 to 40 minutes. Rice will be tender and water will be gone. Cooked rice can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for a few days.
Add any leftover cooked vegetables and cooked meat that you have in your refrigerator to the pan when you add the rice.
This is a perfect dish for a tired cook with a hungry family after a long, hectic day.
