Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crunchy Quinoa

Jan. 18 2017
Crunchy Quinoa

3 cups quinoa, cooked
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup pine nuts
2 tablespoons sunflower seeds
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons dried cherries (or your favorite alkalizing dried fruit)
Sea salt to taste

In a skillet, heat the olive oil, pine nuts, sunflower seeds and almonds until lightly browned.
Place nuts, seeds, and cooked quinoa in a bowl, and mix well.
Add the parsley and dried cherries. Season with sea salt (optional), and drizzle with salad dressing, if desired.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6 servings.

Sue’s Tip
I chop the dried cherries before adding to the quinoa. This results in more sweet-tart little pieces dispersed throughout the dish.

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.