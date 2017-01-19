Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crunchy Quinoa
Crunchy Quinoa
3 cups quinoa, cooked
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup pine nuts
2 tablespoons sunflower seeds
2 tablespoons sliced almonds
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
2 tablespoons dried cherries (or your favorite alkalizing dried fruit)
Sea salt to taste
In a skillet, heat the olive oil, pine nuts, sunflower seeds and almonds until lightly browned.
Place nuts, seeds, and cooked quinoa in a bowl, and mix well.
Add the parsley and dried cherries. Season with sea salt (optional), and drizzle with salad dressing, if desired.
Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6 servings.
Sue’s Tip
I chop the dried cherries before adding to the quinoa. This results in more sweet-tart little pieces dispersed throughout the dish.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More
Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More
It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More
You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More