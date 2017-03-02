DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cheesy Pear Sandwich

For each sandwich:
2 slices whole grain bread
2 to 3 slices of your favorite cheese
Slices of Bosc pear
Sunflower seeds, roasted and salted
Butter or ghee

Slice one side of a piece of bread with butter or ghee. Heat pan over medium-low heat. Lay bread in pan, buttered side down. Butter the top of the slice. Layer cheese slices, pear slices, sunflower seeds and more cheese over the bread. Butter remaining slice of bread and place over top of layers in pan. Butter the top. When cheese is melting and bottom of sandwich is brown, use a spatula to gently turn the sandwich over. Toast until golden. Remove from pan and slice.

Sue’s tip:

Ghee is commonly referred to as clarified butter. Ghee is made from a natural source (butter) and because of the way it’s prepared, (melting butter until it simmers and water has evaporated, then straining through a fine mesh strainer, leaving the lactose and milk protein content behind, making it better tolerated by those with dairy sensitivities. It is commonly used in Indian cooking. Find it in the international aisle of well-stocked grocery stores.

