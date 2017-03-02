Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Cheesy Pear Sandwich

Cheesy Pear Sandwich

For each sandwich:

2 slices whole grain bread

2 to 3 slices of your favorite cheese

Slices of Bosc pear

Sunflower seeds, roasted and salted

Butter or ghee

Slice one side of a piece of bread with butter or ghee. Heat pan over medium-low heat. Lay bread in pan, buttered side down. Butter the top of the slice. Layer cheese slices, pear slices, sunflower seeds and more cheese over the bread. Butter remaining slice of bread and place over top of layers in pan. Butter the top. When cheese is melting and bottom of sandwich is brown, use a spatula to gently turn the sandwich over. Toast until golden. Remove from pan and slice.

Sue’s tip: