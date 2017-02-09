DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Bites of Joy

Feb. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Bites of Joy

2 cups raw almonds
1 cup shredded coconut, divided (unsweetened is best)
2 cups dates, pitted (I prefer the moist and creamy Medjool dates)
1/4 cup cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
3 tablespoons almond butter
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1 to 2 tablespoons warm water, as needed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scatter almonds on a baking sheet in a single layer. Place in preheated oven and bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until almonds become fragrant and just begin to get darker. Remove from oven and immediately transfer to a large plate to cool.
Place 1/2 cup of the coconut in a 10-inch pan over medium heat. Stir frequently until golden brown. Immediately transfer to a plate to cool.
Place the dates, cooled almonds, remaining 1/2 cup of untoasted coconut, cocoa powder and salt into the work bowl of a food processor. Pulse until a thick and crumbly mixture is formed.
Add the almond butter and vanilla and continue to pulse to blend. Pinch a bit of the mixture between your fingers. If it sticks together, it is ready to roll into balls. If not, add a tablespoon of water and pulse. Test mixture again. Add more water only if necessary.
Roll the date mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll in the toasted coconut. Press the coconut into the balls so that it sticks.
Store Bites of Joy in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks.
Makes approximately 24 balls.

Posted by Tom Wild
twild@lptv.org

Related Posts

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Sweet Potato Nachos

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Immune Boosting Elixir

Posted on Jan. 25 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Crunchy Quinoa

Posted on Jan. 18 2017 by

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Antioxidant Powered Baked Steel Cut Oats

Posted on Jan. 11 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Marinaccio Making His Mark For The Beavers

After three self-proclaimed up and down seasons, Phil Marinaccio has finally found his place with the Beavers. The senior from Nobleton, Ontario
Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Recently Added

Marinaccio Making His Mark For The Beavers

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Bemidji Hotels Voice Concerns Over Hospitality Tax

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

Sen. Franken Introduces Paid Family Leave Bill

Posted on Feb. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.