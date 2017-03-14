DONATE

Gonvick Man Dies In Rollover Crash

Mal Meyer
Mar. 14 2017
Updated: March 14 at 12:01 PM

A Gonvick man who died after going off the road in Gully Township has been identified. Kyle William Rouland, 31, was driving the car when it crashed.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling westbound on Highway 92 when it went off the road to the right, rolled and came to rest on its tires.

Rouland was taken to Essentia Hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash or if alcohol was a factor.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the crash.

 

