Golden Apple: Young Innovators Create Through Makerspace

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 23 2017
We can break, we can take apart phones, printers and stuff like that,” said Blackduck student Sierra Schaeldrup. “We can make other things.”

In a corner room in the library of Blackduck Public School seventh graders are being productive at Makerspace. Blackduck High School Principal Josh Grover says students explore through STEAM also known as Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

“We do have kids that are passionate about science. We do have kids that are passionate about mathematics and engineering,” said Blackduck High School Principal Josh Glover. “That’s really ultimately what it’s about, finding your passion, enthusiasm for what you enjoy and exploring that to the highest degree.”

Different stations are set up for student’s involvement in reverse engineering where they take things apart and put them back together to discover how they work.

“I like the kinetic clay because you can power a bunch of different things with only like two little balls of clay,” said Saige Kohlman, Blackduck student.

Students create items with this 3-D printer like this jaw that can be used in a science classroom. Grover says students learn about using resources to find a solution. Upperclassmen help students with any questions they may have.

“If I see someone doing something really cool with one of the stations I show them how they could make it better or enhance it to a higher level,” said Thomas Kellum, Blackduck student.

Many of the things students learn are also applied elsewhere.

“For like in science class we did some electrical unit stuff and we were able to figure stuff out right away and how to use the stuff because of Makerspace,” said Kaytlin Haiby, Blackduck student.

Students are already getting prepared for their future careers.

“It would be cool to grow up and be a scientist or something,” said Kohlman.

“I would like to go into diesel mechanic,” said Gavyn Dickinson, Blackduck student.

These young innovators may one day become the next leaders in STEM.

