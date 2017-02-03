Golden Apple: Science Fair More Than Just Paper Mache Volcanoes

Students at Bemidji Middle School showed off some elaborate projects at today’s science fair. The 6th, 7th and 8th graders were challenged to create some creative experiments.

The projects cover a variety of different areas in an effort to get students to apply the topics they’ve been learning about in class.

Creativity is just one of the things that the volunteer judges will be looking for and something that Carly Shore enjoyed in a gobstopper experiment.

Some of the projects were time consuming, and at times appeared fruitless, but in the end they were able to see some results.

Some were highly complex. Sydney Breyen used sodium citrate balls in the solutions simulating blood to see how they’d react. She wanted to see help others like her grandpa who is on blood thinners.

Max Harris says that he enjoyed putting together his experiment with some help from his dad.

There will be prizes awarded to the students who are ranked 1st, 2nd and 3rd for various subcategories.