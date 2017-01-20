DONATE

Golden Apple: Program Teaches Students To Lead The Way In Engineering

Mal Meyer
Jan. 19 2017
Through Project Lead The Way, teachers receive training from industry professionals and the materials they’ll need in the classroom. Chris Conway says the program also consistently reviews the course lessons.

Most recently, the students have been working on 3-D models of car parts. Sophomore Kyle Watson says he’s wanted to take the class because he’s interested in building things like this in the future.

If students enjoy this introductory course, they can move on to principals of engineering, which focuses on the math side.

Over in aerospace engineering, students get to learn the parts of a plane, the navigation and how to fly.

Now they’ve moved on to unmanned, remote controlled objects- robots.

As the technology that they build changes, so do the people behind it.

An all girls course is just one of the many things students have to look forward to next year.

Learning from the experts themselves is an incredible opportunity for high school students, who might have to pay much more in the future for such an experience.

