Golden Apple: Ms. Northern Lakes Educates Others About Childhood Cancer

As a part of her scholarship pageant platform, Miss Northern Lakes is helping raise money for childhood cancer research. She went to Lincoln Elementary to talk to students about how even a small donation can make a big difference.

For Kendra Sparby, childhood cancer hits close to home. Her friend, Gracie Woods, was diagnosed in middle school, and passed away from the disease a little over a year ago.

Since winning the title of Miss Northern Lakes in September, the Thief River Falls high school senior has been raising awareness and money for the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

It’s been a while since the school has been able to do something like this. About eight years ago, the father of a student in Peter Bahr’s class was diagnosed with cancer.

This gave the teachers a chance leading up to the event to explain why this was so important.

But hearing how little of US federal funding is dedicated to childhood cancer research drove the point home.

The students were able to ask questions and have a critical discussion about the disease.

Joan McKinnon says that today’s speaker got the students thinking about the future.

In just one day, the fifth graders were able to raise $166.26 cents for the cause.

Miss Northern Lakes has raised about $2,000 since she won the title. She has a website where donations can go directly to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. To make a contribution and hear more about why this cause is important to her, you can visit this website.