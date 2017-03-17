DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Ms. Northern Lakes Educates Others About Childhood Cancer

As a part of her scholarship pageant platform, Miss Northern Lakes is helping raise money for childhood cancer research. She went to Lincoln Elementary to talk to students about how even a small donation can make a big difference.

For Kendra Sparby, childhood cancer hits close to home. Her friend, Gracie Woods, was diagnosed in middle school, and passed away from the disease a little over a year ago.

Since winning the title of Miss Northern Lakes in September, the Thief River Falls high school senior has been raising awareness and money for the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

It’s been a while since the school has been able to do something like this. About eight years ago, the father of a student in Peter Bahr’s class was diagnosed with cancer.

This gave the teachers a chance leading up to the event to explain why this was so important.

But hearing how little of US federal funding is dedicated to childhood cancer research drove the point home.

The students were able to ask questions and have a critical discussion about the disease.

Joan McKinnon says that today’s speaker got the students thinking about the future.

In just one day, the fifth graders were able to raise $166.26 cents for the cause.

Miss Northern Lakes has raised about $2,000 since she won the title. She has a website where donations can go directly to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. To make a contribution and hear more about why this cause is important to her, you can visit this website.

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Students Express Themselves With The Lincoln Chorus and Orchestra

Posted on Dec. 15 2016 by

Golden Apple: Popular Hamster Brings Families Together

Posted on Oct. 20 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Four In Custody From Standoff In Cass Lake

Early Thursday morning at 3:40 a call came through to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. The call was suddenly disconnected.
Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Recently Added

Four In Custody From Standoff In Cass Lake

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Invasive Species Confirmed Near Mississippi River Inlet

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Standoff In Cass Lake

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.