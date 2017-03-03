DONATE

Golden Apple: International Students Teach Others Globally Inspired Game

Mal Meyer
Mar. 2 2017
Bemidji Middle School students are getting a taste of some globally inspired games without leaving the area.

It started as more of a unit for February, but the kids were so interested in the international sports, their teachers decided to keep with it.

They’ve found new games from books and online searches, even YouTube. But on Tuesday, they brought in some experts from BSU.

What they’re playing is Kabaddi. It’s a popular game in the region – even played professionally.

One “raider” rushes from the center line, yelling “kabaddi” over and over again, attempting to touch an opponent and then running back to the line. That player gets a point for every person they touch. But if the other team holds the player, forcing them to stop saying “kabbadi,” then the raider is out.

While the two grad students hail from different countries, the sport was largely the same – except for one twist. In Priya Setlur’s version from Nepal, she used a bonus line.

The two were learning from each other while teaching others.

At first, the students weren’t quite sure what to make of the game. But then they were able to get the hang of it.

