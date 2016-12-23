DONATE

Golden Apple: Brainerd Queens Partner With Community Action For The Holidays

Logan Gay
Dec. 22 2016
If you’re looking to ease some of the holiday stress, Community Action has you covered. The Brainerd royalty recently volunteered their time to help Community Action and wrap some gifts for holiday shoppers.

Community Action has been wrapping gifts in the Westgate Mall for 15 years. They have wrapped their fare share of diverse presents. So when it came time to teach the queens the art of the trade, they imparted a few tips.

Although, the gifts may be for the Christmas holiday the money that is raised for wrapping the gifts go toward a much warmer celebration.

Community Action will be wrapping gifts all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Local Family Has A Full House With 17 Children

This is what a typical day looks like for the Dudleys, a house full of life. There are ten kids playing around or receiving medical treatment.
Posted on Dec. 22 2016

