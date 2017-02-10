DONATE

Golden Apple: Bemidji Middle School Pizazz Girls Make Dreams Come Alive

It’s 7 a.m. and Bemidji Middle School sixth and seventh grade girls are dancing and singing their hearts out during pizazz practice inside the gym. Nearly 70 girls participated under the direction of Show Choir Director Jessica Binstock.

“I think they learn how to cooperate with each other in a large group just like a sport you have to work together as a team in order for your show to go really well, said Bemidji Middle School Choir Director Jessica Binstock. “So I think they have that teamwork aspect involved and making sure helping each other along to make sure their show goes well.”

This extracurricular activity is voluntary and practices twice a week for an hour. The theme for this year is dream and all the songs performed incorporate that.

Seventh grader Tianna Ness decided to join Pizazz because she likes to sing and dance. Whenever she gets nervous performing in front of a crowd she has an easy solution.

“I usually just pray to God – that usually strengthens me,” said Bemidji Middle School student Tianna Ness.

For example, Anna Carey joined pizazz as a sixth grader and now as a junior she helps lead the team by teaching them new dances.

“Absolutely love it. They’re so sweet, they’re so cute,” said Bemidji High School student Anna Carey. “It’s just so fun, I just love it.”

Sixth grader Olivia E-the-er is in her first year with Pizazz and enjoys the closing part of the show and so much more.

“It’s really fun,” said Bemidji Middle School student Olivia Ethier. “Probably getting to meet new people like putting all the dance moves and the songs,”

The girls are hitting the right notes for their upcoming performance this weekend at Bemidji High School.

