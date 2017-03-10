Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team States Their Case

Outside of the Social Studies wing at Bemidji High School the mock trial team is cross-examining witnesses and presenting their case. They’re going over the case that nearly won them the top prize at the 2017 Minnesota State Mock Trial competition.

The case was about free speech in high school and open campus lunch. Bemidji High School lost to Lakeville South by just two points.

“Interesting too see how they develop over the course of each meet and how much better they get,” said Bemidji High School Attorney Coach Bill Joyce. “How much more poised and confident they get.”

Students practice twice a week for three hours a day and gain public speaking skills. Memorization is key when going over the material for the cases but it becomes easier as you go along, according to Alex Hanson whose closing arguments won him the All State Attorney Award.

“There’s a lot of good attorneys that we have on this team and I was kind of shocked that they chose me as the attorney, but it’s definitely an honor and one that I’ll be looking to keep in the upcoming season,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Alex Hanson.

Abby Lauderbaugh has been on the team for three years and has always had the role of a witness. Her goal was always making it to the state competition.

“When we found out we made it to state it was just such a good feeling,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Abby Lauderbaugh. “You work so hard for this and finally got it paid off and stuff. For me I’ve been working three years to get to that point and it was just so fun to get that reward.”

As his senior year comes to an end so will Nicholas Harrom’s time on the mock trial team. Harrom is interested in a career as an attorney one day. He got plenty of practice as a member of the defense.

“Towards the end especially at the state tournament I found myself trying to add more drama to my speech,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Nicholas Harrom.

Although the season is over the team looks forward to next year’s criminal case and with that this case is now closed.