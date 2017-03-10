DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team States Their Case

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 9 2017
Leave a Comment

Outside of the Social Studies wing at Bemidji High School the mock trial team is cross-examining witnesses and presenting their case. They’re going over the case that nearly won them the top prize at the 2017 Minnesota State Mock Trial competition.

The case was about free speech in high school and open campus lunch. Bemidji High School lost to Lakeville South by just two points.

“Interesting too see how they develop over the course of each meet and how much better they get,” said Bemidji High School Attorney Coach Bill Joyce. “How much more poised and confident they get.”

Students practice twice a week for three hours a day and gain public speaking skills. Memorization is key when going over the material for the cases but it becomes easier as you go along, according to Alex Hanson whose closing arguments won him the All State Attorney Award.

“There’s a lot of good attorneys that we have on this team and I was kind of shocked that they chose me as the attorney, but it’s definitely an honor and one that I’ll be looking to keep in the upcoming season,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Alex Hanson.

Abby Lauderbaugh has been on the team for three years and has always had the role of a witness. Her goal was always making it to the state competition.

“When we found out we made it to state it was just such a good feeling,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Abby Lauderbaugh. “You work so hard for this and finally got it paid off and stuff. For me I’ve been working three years to get to that point and it was just so fun to get that reward.”

As his senior year comes to an end so will Nicholas Harrom’s time on the mock trial team. Harrom is interested in a career as an attorney one day. He got plenty of practice as a member of the defense.

“Towards the end especially at the state tournament I found myself trying to add more drama to my speech,” said Bemidji High School Mock Trial Team Member Nicholas Harrom.

Although the season is over the team looks forward to next year’s criminal case and with that this case is now closed.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Program Teaches Students To Lead The Way In Engineering

Posted on Jan. 19 2017 by

BHS Vocalmotive Show Choir Preparing For Season

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

Scholarship Created In Memory Of Longtime Bemidji Resident, Business Owner

Posted on Dec. 15 2016 by

From Bemidji To The White House

Posted on Nov. 19 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

City Of Bemidji Debating Opening Liquor Stores On Sunday

Minnesota’s liquor laws are changing in a big way. Beginning on July 1st, liquor stores will now have the option of being open on Sundays.
Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Recently Added

City Of Bemidji Debating Opening Liquor Stores On Sunday

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Advances To State With OT Win Over Hermantown

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

Four Beavers Named To All-WCHA Teams

Posted on Mar. 9 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.