Golden Apple: A Capella Group Six Appeal Hits The Right Notes At Bemidji Middle School

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 23 2017
The gym at Bemidji Middle School was grooving to the beat courtesy of the sounds provided by a cappella group Six Appeal. The group is in town to help with a fundraiser where the funds go back into the show choir program.

Students like Nakeema Ray appreciate the role music plays in her life. She says by watching groups like Six Appeal and the love they have for music, students can see just how far they can go.

“You get to dance and sing and even meet great people that have so much talent and they can make it big one day,” said Nakeema Ray, Bemidji Middle School student.

Six Appeal members say one the best part of performing in front of students is showing them something they’ve never seen before.

“It’s just really cool to be able to get in front of young people and share what we do and kind of have an opportunity to express the art form,” said Six Appeal Member Reuben Hushagen.

“I like the beat boxing,” said Bethany Flansburg, Bemidji Middle School student.

Students also put their own beat boxing skills on display.

Nearly 150 middle school students participate in the school’s show choir. Co-Director Ashley Sands considers a cappella performance superior to other types of music.

“Performing without instruments is very difficult, so what these guys are doing is incredibly difficult,” said Bemidji Middle School Show Choir Co-Director Ashley Sands. “They’re super talented and I think our students aspire to eventually be able to do what they do.”

Seventh grader Bethany Flansburg has been a part of show choir for two years and hopes to continue throughout high school. She says music influences her in a major way.

“Chance to get in front of the crowd and it helps me get over any fear that I might have,” said Flansburg.

The show choir will also be the opening acts for Six Appeal for their concerts on Friday and Saturday.

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 23 2017
hclotter@lptv.org

