Give Kids A Smile Day

Josh Peterson
Jan. 27 2017
Children between the ages of 3 to 18 can get a free dental check-up on Friday, February 3 at Central Lakes College as part of Give Kids A Smile Day.

The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Brainerd campus. To schedule an appointment, call (218) 855-8106.

Children ages 4 to 16 can also get a free dental check- up on Friday, Feb. 3 with Dr. Dominic Gagnon in Staples. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment you can call (218) 855-8106.

