DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Girl Scouts Continue Wood Duck Conservation Efforts

Mal Meyer
Mar. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

Once on the brink of extinction, the now common wood duck was able to make a comeback through conservation efforts. This is due in the large part thanks to the organized effort to create of artificial nest boxes.

Using free kits through the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club, the Junior Girl Scouts from Park Rapids Elementary are learning about the waterfowl and how to build the nest boxes.

But today the fourth grade girls are getting a little bit of advice from their family.

Tori Hargu has built different projects like this with the Boy Scouts, but never the Girl Scouts. After figuring out the instructions, Hargu and her daughter’s box was starting to take shape.

Some of the adults had a little more experience with this type of project. The activity gave Jay Wolfe the chance to pass on his more technical knowledge.

While the girls were happy to be putting together the boxes with their parents, they had another favorite part as well – saving the species.

According to the Mantrap Valley Conservation Club, the organization has been able to distribute 400 nesting boxes over the last year for bats, bluebirds and wood ducks.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament

Nearly a week after capturing their first ever section title, the Red Lake Girls Basketball team still can’t put in to words how emotional it was
Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Recently Added

Red Lake Girls Basketball Ready For First State Tournament

Posted on Mar. 16 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Stir Fried Crispy Tortellini and Vegetables

Posted on Mar. 15 2017

Police Pursuit In Morrison County

Posted on Mar. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.