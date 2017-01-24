Garrison Firefighters Save House From Being Destroyed

A house fire was able to be extinguished by Garrison firefighters, before it was able to destroy the home.

According to the Brainerd Dispatch, the fire department was called at 3:32 a.m. on Saturday to a house fire on the 25000 block of Highway 18 in Bay Lake Township.

Two adults and two children were able to get out of the home. Assistant Fire Chief Bruce Breun told the Dispatch that the fire quickly spread through the walls and into the soffits.

The initial investigation revealed that a space heater in a crawl space underneath a bedroom appear to be the cause of the fire.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the bedroom, while the rest of the house had minor smoke damage. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.