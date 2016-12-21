Four Vikings Headed To The Pro Bowl
Players, fans and coaches named four members of the Minnesota Vikings to the 2017 Pro Bowl.
Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Harrison Smith and Cordarrelle Patterson will play in the Pro Bowl in the AFC vs. NFC format in Orlando, Florida, one week before the Super Bowl.
This is the second Pro Bowl selection for Griffen, Smith and Patterson and the first for Rhodes.
Patterson will be the return specialist.
