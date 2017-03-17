Four In Custody From Standoff In Cass Lake

Early Thursday morning at 3:40 a call came through to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. The call was suddenly disconnected.

Authorities were able to locate the woman who made the call where officers initially believed she was held captive inside this home on the 19 hundred block of Mission Road.

“The victim reported there were at least 10 people inside the residence and so the initial responding officers waited for additional officers to arrive on the scene and they established a perimeter around the house,” said Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp.

“We can’t identify that individual to the public because he’s a juvenile,” said Hodapp.

The SWAT Team was called and based on the movement of the individuals inside SWAT believes the individuals barricaded the doors.

“The SWAT Team responded out there and ongoing attempts at negotiations were occurring during this time,” said Hodapp.

By 7 a.m. tear gas was deployed and most of the windows at the home are now broken. The standoff lasted for several hours and ended at 10:30 a.m.

“A code red was issued to the neighborhood to notify the residents to shelter in place, so that the people in the neighborhood knew that they had this public safety threat in the area,” said Hodapp.

Sheriff Hodapp reached out to Lakeland News and now says the woman’s story isn’t adding up. Authorities now say the woman was not held captive or at gunpoint as originally claimed. He also says four are in now in custody and four were not charged.