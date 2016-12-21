Four Entrepreneurs Named Fellows

Four Central Minnesotans have been named to the first cohort of the Initiators Fellowship program. It’s a two-year initiative that gives emerging entrepreneurs training, financial support and mentorship as they develop a business or social enterprise that contributes to communities in Central Minnesota and beyond.

The Initiators Fellowship Endowment supports the Initiators Fellowship program and has an annual $30,000 stipend for Fellows who want to make an economic and community impact in Central Minnesota.

“The creation and launch of the Initiators Fellowship has been a long-time vision of outgoing Initiative Foundation President Kathy Gaalswyk, our board and our many regional partners who have shared their insights and their generosity,” said Larry Korf, chair of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

“We’re vested in diversifying and strengthening the regional economy, and we believe that providing this level of support to the promising leaders and entrepreneurs selected for the Initiators Fellowship program will go far in elevating the vibrancy of Central Minnesota.”

The four finalists selected were:

Annie Deckert, Elk River, she’ll continue the expansion of her economic development enterprise to create affordable services for small and pre-startup businesses.

Hudda Ibrahim, St. Cloud, will launch a regional consultancy to help existing businesses attract and retain immigrant workers.

Quinn Nystrom, Baxter, will launch a new national consultancy to promote patient perspectives for people living with diabetes.

Rod Greder, Pine City, will continue the development of a neurofeedback eyewear startup, Awear Technologies, to help develop focused reading skills for youth with attention deficit disorders.