Former Senator David Hann Announces Run For Republican Party Chair

Mal Meyer
Jan. 24 2017
Former Senator David Hann announced that he would is running for Chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota. Hann made the announcement in a video sent to his supporters.

“We have got to continue to build the financial strength of the Minnesota Republican Party, and we have got to develop the organizational capacity to give us the chance to win statewide elections in 2018 for the Governor and the US Senate Races,” said Hann in a statement. “And last we’ve got to carry our message of growth, opportunity, and prosperity to people all over the state.”

Hann served 4 terms in the Minnesota Senate. He lost a re-election bid in 2016 to DFL candidate Steve Cwodzinski.

He lives in Eden Prairie with his wife Anne and their four children.

