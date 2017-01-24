DONATE

Former Owner, Manager Of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Lou Buron Dies

Mal Meyer
Jan. 24 2017
The former owner and manager of Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Lou Buron died from complications of pneumonia yesterday. He was 73.

Buron worked in broadcasting for over 40 years including Doubleday in New York and general manager of KDWB-FM in Minneapolis. He started Omni broadcasting in 1988. The company has grown to own 16 stations across northern Minnesota, including Bemidji, Brainerd, Alexandria, Wadena and Staples.

Buron retired in early 2015 and sold the company to Hubbard.

He was well respected in the broadcasting community and inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2007 for his work in the field.

He is survived by his wife and son.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.

