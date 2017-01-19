Former LPTV Reporter Catie Beck Accepts NBC Correspondent Position

Congratulations to former Lakeland News reporter Catie Beck on her new job as a network correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC.

Catie most recently was an investigative reporter at the Atlanta NBC affiliate.

Catie’s first job in the business was with Lakeland News when she worked as our Brainerd area reporter from August of 2004 until August of 2005.

Here is a trip down memory lane with some reporting clips from Catie’s time here at LPTV.