First Fire of 2017 Causes $40,000 in Damages

Bemidji, MN – The Bemidji Fire Department responded to its first fire of 2017 at 4:54 a.m. Sunday on New Year’s Day.

Bemidji firefighters arrived on scene at the 1200 block of Thomas Drive SW and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent any spread into other buildings. Four firefighters and an engine extinguished the fire, which took approximately an hour.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in loss, however, $125,000 in property was saves.

While the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department, the incident still appears accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted on scene by Bemtrami County Sheriff’s Office.