First Fatal Motorcycle Crash Of The Year

The first motorcycle fatality of 2017 took place over the weekend leaving a 60-year-old man dead.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Mar. 5 around 6 p.m. on the 400 block of Central Street in Sanborn. The man was negotiating a curve when he crashed into the ditch.

Authorities say the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet and alcohol is a factor.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the earliest motorcycle death on record occurred on Feb. 23, 2002. This is the second earliest motorcycle fatality ever in Minnesota and the first fatality last season happened Mar. 7.