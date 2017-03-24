Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

According to the Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, at approximately 3:17 a.m. their office received a report of a fire at the Darling Church located on U.S. Highway 10, north of Little Falls in Darling Township.

By the time deputies arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Randall Fire Department responded and was able to keep the fire from spreading intp the wood line, but the church was a total loss.

The Sheriff’s Office says the fire was believed to be intentional and is being investigated as arson. The State Fire Marshall’s office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident. If you have any information please contact the Hot-Line at 1-800- 723-2020, or the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632- 9233.