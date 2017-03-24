DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

According to the Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, at approximately 3:17 a.m. their office received a report of a fire at the Darling Church located on U.S. Highway 10, north of Little Falls in Darling Township.

By the time deputies arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames. The Randall Fire Department responded and was able to keep the fire from spreading intp the wood line, but the church was a total loss.

The Sheriff’s Office says the fire was believed to be intentional and is being investigated as arson. The State Fire Marshall’s office is assisting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident. If you have any information please contact the Hot-Line at 1-800- 723-2020, or the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632- 9233.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Community Remembers Two Killed In Fire

Minnesota Schools Have Drastically Less Fires

President Trump To Launch Investigation On Voter Fraud

Christmas Tree Fires Most Common In January

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Ali said

It's public record. The story states that he was arrested "on suspicion of" not... Read More

Callie said

He was a pretty bad principal he was really mean to the kid's.... Read More

Derek said

Jim, that is a ridiculous statement. The report tells what is going on plain and... Read More

Jack said

The last time I checked, LPTV was not considered the authorities. Reporting this... Read More

0

Minnesota Job Numbers

State employment officials say Minnesota gained nearly 4,000 jobs last month. The Department of Employment and Economic Development announced
Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Recently Added

Minnesota Job Numbers

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Appears In Court

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.