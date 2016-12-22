Fire Claims Home North Of Brainerd

Firefighters from both Brainerd and Crosby are on the scene of a house fire northeast of Brainerd.

The mobile home was engulfed with flames, which is just past the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport on Loerch Road off highway 210.

Lakeland News is on the scene and it appears that everyone in the home was able to get out safely.

The mobile home appears to be a total loss.

A North Memorial Ambulance crew also assisted at the scene.