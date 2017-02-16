DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Fatal Head-On Crash In Pequot Lakes

Josh Peterson
Feb. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

A 60- year- old Pequot Lakes man is dead after a fatal head-on crash on highway 371 Thursday morning.

The crash happened south of Pequot Lakes in Sibley Township when the driver hit a semitrailer head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the Pequot Lakes man was driving a 1998 Ford truck north on Highway 371, when it hit a barrier on the right side of the road and went across the highway into the southbound lane, hitting a 1998 Peterbilt semitrailer head-on.

The name of the deceased has not been released due to pending notification of family.

The state patrol also says that the Pequot Lakes man was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the semitrailer, 60- year- old Daniel Jackson, Hackensack was not injured.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Head-On Crash In Deer Creek Township Kills Two

Posted on Feb. 7 2017 by

Crash Injures Fosston Man

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

Bemidji Man Takes Towing Into His Own Hands

Posted on Jan. 18 2017 by

Bus Passenger Injured in Crash

Posted on Jan. 13 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Camp Ripley To Host Longest Allied Exchange To Date

The Minnesota National Guard will host over 100 members of the Norwegian Home Guard as part of a reciprocal troop exchange at Camp Ripley. The
Posted on Feb. 16 2017

Recently Added

Camp Ripley To Host Longest Allied Exchange To Date

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

U.S. Bank Stadium Executive Resigns

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

New Power Plant Approved

Posted on Feb. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.