Fatal Crash Victim Identified

The victim of the fatal head-on crash Thursday on Highway 371 south of Pequot Lakes has been identified.

60- year- old, Dennis Lee Goff of Pequot Lakes was driving a Ford pickup north on Highway 371 when his vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the right then traveled into the southbound lane and collided head-on with a Peterbilt Semitrailer. The crash happened around 6:30 Thursday morning.

The collision ignited a fire, which caused damage to both the pickup truck and the semi.

Police say that Goff, who was pronounced dead at the scene was not wear his seat belt.

The section of Highway 371 near the crash site closed for several hours after the crash as emergency workers investigated the crash.

The driver of the semi truck, 60 year old, Daniel Jackson, of Hackensack was not injured.