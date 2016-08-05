Fatal Crash In Brainerd

A Brainerd man was killed and left a Little Falls man with serious injuries Thursday in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Thursday on Highway 371 near Greenwood Street, south of Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at 6:30p.m. a Dodge Stratus was traveling northbound on Highway 371 near Greenwood Street and a GMC Sierra was southbound. The state patrol says the GMC crossed over the centerline striking the Stratus head-on in the northbound lane.

The man killed was 57- year- old, Ray A. Demars, of Brainerd, who died as a result of his injuries. The other driver was 40- year- old Gerrey W. Stevenson, of Little Falls, was not wearing his seatbelt and was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and remains in serious condition.