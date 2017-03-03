Family Pays It Forward With Sweet Cases

It’s bright and early for the Murray Family and their day begins by dropping off bags filled with simple things for children of all ages that are in the foster care system.

They’re going back to where it all started Allen and Brittney Murray adopted Jennifer, Litah and Aryah a year ago from North Homes Children and Family Services.

So on the year anniversary we wanted to give something to give back to where the girls came from,” said Brittney Murray.

The Murray’s worked with a non-profit organization that provided the more than 40 bags and the girls took it upon themselves to turn the empty duffel bags into sweet cases by adding the items.

“Some of these kids going to homes without anything and these girls wanted to make sure that no one else had to experience it,” said Allen Murray.

“Some of them might be sad that they’re going into foster care and then I wrote quotes on them so they could be happy and love the family they’re going to and they’ll always be themselves,” said Jennifer.

Quotes such as “Work like a captain and play like a pirate” are positive reinforcement for the young kids that will receive the sweet cases.

“They might be happy because they might not come with anything blankets, toothbrush toys, so that’s why we put them in the bags, so they’d be happy,” said Litah.

The Murray’s raised $25 per bag and received about 20 quilts and blankets to donate to children once their adoption is finalized. Friends and the community also got involved with the process.

“It’s going to be such an impact for those kids, but we have so many kids coming out of home placement in our area that this will make quite an impact,” said North Homes Children and Family Services Licenser Ashley Malterud.

Each bag also comes with a friend, a teddy bear. Jennifer says the teddy bears will provide comfort for the kids so they won’t go to bed alone.