Fake IDs Are A Problem In Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) warns establishments to be on the lookout for fake IDs. Underage drinking has been a concern throughout the state especially near college campuses.

“People who are underage are accessing alcohol and we know that fake IDs is one of the main ways they do that,” said Terry Kelley, DPS Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division Special Agent.

Kelley also says in the last five years 7,900 people 13-20 years old have gotten a DWI.

Bar owners and staff can be held responsible for serving anyone under the age of 21 if that minor is injured or killed in an alcohol-related incident. They are also responsible if the minor kills or injures someone else.

A 2015 Minnesota College Student Health Survey found:

55.9 percent of 18- to 20-year-olds consumed alcohol in the last 30 days.

26.5 percent of 18- to 20-year-olds consumed five or more drinks in one sitting.

For 18- to 20-year-olds who participated in the survey, the average estimated blood alcohol level was .08 for the last time they partied or socialized.

DPS has a clear message for anyone underage who is drinking alcohol. They’re risking their life for life changing consequences.