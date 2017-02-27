DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Essentia Health Issues Visitor Restrictions Amid Flu Season Peak

Clayton Castle
Feb. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

The Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has issued a restriction on visitors due to the spike in flu cases that have resulted in visits to the emergency room “in the past couple of weeks.”

The hospital is asking that visitors be restricted to “immediate family only, due to high levels of influenza and influenza like illness. To protect our patients and children in our community, we request children do not visit at this time,” according to a statement from the center.

The statement also listed precautions that one can take to prevent from getting and spreading the flu, including washing your hands and covering your mouth and nose. Of course, they say the best way to prevent from getting the flu, is to get a flu shot.

For more information on the flu and how to prevent it, you can check out the report that Lakeland News did earlier this month.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Flu Season Hitting Its Peak

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

Brainerd Man Drives Into Hay Bales

Posted on Oct. 11 2016 by

Brainerd Motorcyclist Crashes Into Oncoming Traffic

Posted on Oct. 6 2016 by

Essentia Health New Comfort Hold Position Makes Getting The Flu Shot Easier For Kids

Posted on Sep. 28 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Canoe Used To Rescue Man From Lake

A Lake Vermillion man is a hero today after he saved another man whose snowmobile fell through the lake just before 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Recently Added

Canoe Used To Rescue Man From Lake

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Finding Your Roots

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

Africa's Great Civilizations

Posted on Feb. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.