Essentia Health Aims To Be A Safe Place For Dropped-Off Newborns
After a baby was left at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in early January, hospitals are making a stronger effort to educate the public about the Safe Place Newborns Law and the appropriate place to potentially leave a newborn. So far, there have been no reports of anyone using the law at Essentia Health. Logan Gay has more.
