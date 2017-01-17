DONATE

Essentia Health Aims To Be A Safe Place For Dropped-Off Newborns

Nathan Green
Jan. 16 2017
After a baby was left at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in early January, hospitals are making a stronger effort to educate the public about the Safe Place Newborns Law and the appropriate place to potentially leave a newborn. So far, there have been no reports of anyone using the law at Essentia Health. Logan Gay has more.

