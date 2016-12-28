Electric Heaters Can Cause Fires So Stay Safe

Portable electric heaters also known as space heaters are commonly used during cold weather months and they can also be a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the United States Fire Administration (USFA) those heaters are involved in thousands of fires each year which result in deaths, injuries and millions of dollars in property taxes.

Paul Davis Restoration of Golden Valley, a provider of fire and water damage and clean up restoration services offered tips to prevent fires when using space heaters:

Never use a heater that may be damaged and before using be sure to inspect it.

Check if your electric heater has been recalled by visiting www.cpsc.org.

Never leave the heater on while unattended or sleeping.

Keep any flammable materials (beds, sofas, curtains, paper or clothes) away from the heater by at least three feet from the front, sides and rear of the heater.