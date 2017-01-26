Eight Candidates To Compete For Bemidji City Council’s Ward 4 Seat

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
That's my brother😭...... Read More
Wow, I love Bzura's whole concept of "pictorial art". Every piece of his art tel... Read More
This is too bad for those of us in outstate MN who may only be able to get to Be... Read More
Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More