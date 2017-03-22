Education Minnesota Launches New Campaign

In an effort to unite Minnesotans in support of public schools Education Minnesota has launched it’s latest campaign, “Believe in We.”

“As our state’s public schools face an ever-growing number of threats, the time is now to speak up and speak out for them,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “Public schools brighten every Minnesotan’s future. I believe that we, as Minnesotans, can make a difference by encouraging everyone to support them and telling lawmakers to provide them with the resources they need to succeed.”

The ads are viewable at Education Minnesota’s YouTube page at www.YouTube.com/ EducationMinnesota. Online, social and print advertising will also carry the campaign message, as will a new “Believe in ‘We’” campaign website, www.BelieveInWeMN.com.

Education Minnesota is the voice for professional educators and students. Education Minnesota’s members include teachers and education support professionals in Minnesota’s public school districts, faculty members at Minnesota’s community and technical colleges and University of Minnesota campuses in Duluth and Crookston, retired educators and student teachers.