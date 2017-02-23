DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Drug Arrest Made In Crow Wing County

Josh Peterson
Feb. 23 2017
Leave a Comment

Andrew Torgerson

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reports that a search warrant was executed on Thursday, February 23 around 5am at a residence on the 21000 block of Wood Avenue in Irondale Township.

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation conducted by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID).

One male suspect, 53- year- old Andrew Torgerson was arrested and booked into the Crow Wing County Jail. LADID investigators confiscated psilocybin mushrooms, methamphetamine and over $6700.00 in cash. This investigation remains open and other arrests are possible.

These investigations are often initiated by reports from the public. Sheriff Dahl reminds all area residents and visitors to report any suspicious activity in our communities.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Posted on Feb. 17 2017 by

Small Plane Forced To Land In Crow Wing County

Posted on Feb. 14 2017 by

Garrison Firefighters Save House From Being Destroyed

Posted on Jan. 24 2017 by

Two-Vehicle Crash on County Road 3

Posted on Jan. 23 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

0

Missing Person Alert Issued For Bemidji Teen

The Bemidji Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 13- year- old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary was last seen on the 600 block of
Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Recently Added

Missing Person Alert Issued For Bemidji Teen

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Dispute Over Minntac Permits

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

Posted on Feb. 23 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.