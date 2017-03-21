DONATE

Driving An Electric Car May Cost You More

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 21 2017
According to the Associated Press, Minnesota’s House Republicans are laying out a transportation funding plan that would charge a new $75 surcharge on electric car owners.

The plan released Tuesday would put $2 billion toward transportation over the next two years largely by diverting existing taxes on car parts and rentals. The rest would come from the new surcharge and borrowing.

Top House transportation leader Rep. Paul Torkelson says lawmakers haven’t singled out any specific projects but will put a focus on roads and bridges across the state.

It leaves out a major priority for urban Democrats: operational costs for light rail projects. Republicans say it’s a divisive issue that local governments should have to pay for in their own areas.

Haydee Clotter
