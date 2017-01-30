DONATE

Drivers On Area Lakes Advised To Use Caution After Incident

Mal Meyer
Jan. 30 2017
Courtesy Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office

One lucky driver on Lake Bemidji escaped injury and damage to their car after one of their tires went through the ice.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a stuck car near the Northwoods access point on Friday around 8 PM.

The car’s tire entered a crack or crevice in the ice, which was likely created by the warm temperatures last week. Deputies put a temporary fence around the area to warn other drivers.

The incident comes as organizers finish preparing for this weekend’s Winterfest on Lake Bemidji. The sheriff’s department will be testing the ice conditions on Friday and may implement different parking measures depending on those results.

Anybody driving out on the lake should use caution and follow some simple accident prevention measures.

If you are parking on the ice, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends parking at least 50 feet apart from other cars. Drivers should also move their vehicles every two hours to prevent sinking.

