DNR Hosts Public Meetings For Deer Management Plan

The first ever deer management plan in Minnesota is taking shape through public input. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding public meetings around the state for feedback on the plan.

The topic areas, goals and subtopics have already been drafted up, but the deer plan committee members are hoping that attendees will be able to identify and suggest any they may have missed.

While the state has different population goals set for the 128 hunting permit areas, currently there is no bigger picture management plans.

Doug Appelgren says a plan would provide a sound, scientific way of managing deer herds.

Meeting attendees were split into small groups to brainstorm ideas about disease and population control, among other areas.

The DNR will accept public comments by mail, email, in person at the meetings or through their website. More information on how to submit comments can be found here.

The department hopes to have a second draft finished by the end of the year. A public commenting period would then be held for before a final version is released.