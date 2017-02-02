DNR Announces Mille Lacs Lake Bass Limit Decrease

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that anglers will only be allowed to keep three bass this year instead of four on Mille Lacs Lake beginning May 27.

According to the DNR, the change is to help protect the fish and harvest opportunity.

Anglers can keep any combination of smallmouth and largemouth bass, however all bass between 17 and 21 inches must immediately be released. Mille Lacs also will remain an exemption to the statewide fall and winter closure of smallmouth bass. Anglers are only able to can keep three smallmouth bass if they are caught before February 28.

Catch-and-release bass fishing will open the same day as the walleye opener. Northern pike fishing will open on May 13.