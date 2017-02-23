Dispute Over Minntac Permits
U.S. Steel has gone to court in a dispute with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency over pollution limits for its Minntac iron mining operations.
Minntac has been operating under a water quality permit that technically expired in 1992. Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said in a statement Tuesday that if several of its long-standing requests for changes remain unresolved, the company could be forced to make significant, unnecessary investments that could put Minntac at a competitive disadvantage.
The MPCA has delayed renewing Minntac’s permit while it updates standards meant to protect wild rice. It expects to finish that next year.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More
Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More
Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More